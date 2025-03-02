John Cena sells his 'soul' to The Rock; turns heel for the first time in 20+ years at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE legend John Cena shocked the entire world by turning heel at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader obliterated Cody Rhodes after accepting The Rock's proposal.

Since portraying The Doctor of Thuganomics on WWE TV in 2002 and 2003, John Cena has always been the 'good guy' and the face of the company. After the 16-time World Champion announced his retirement tour, many fans were expecting to see a different side of the legend on TV before he hung up his boots. It appears that the Stamford-based promotion finally listened to the fans at this year's Elimination Chamber.

After winning the Men's Chamber match, John Cena was joined by Cody Rhodes in the ring before The Rock appeared with legendary rapper Travis Scott by his side. The Final Boss then asked Rhodes to be 'his champion' and sell his soul to him. However, The American Nightmare rejected The Great One's demands, stating he had already sold his 'soul' to the Stamford-based promotion and his fans.

John Cena was seemingly happy with Rhodes' decision and went in for a hug. However, the entire arena was shocked after the 16-time World Champion's expression changed, and he turned on the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Chain Gang Soldier brutally assaulted Cody, leaving him busted open. The Rock and Cena then posed in front of the camera while Rhodes lay helpless in the ring.

It remains to be seen what The Final Boss has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

