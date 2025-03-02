John Cena made a massive sacrifice to finally turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, says veteran

John Cena shockingly turned heel last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. A wrestling veteran pointed out a massive sacrifice The Cenation Leader has probably made to become a villain.

Last night, the 47-year-old legend returned to the squared circle to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned himself a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. After the match, Cena remained in the ring as The American Nightmare declined to sell his soul to The Rock. Unexpectedly, The GOAT turned heel and attacked the 39-year-old champion, aligning himself with The Final Boss.

While addressing Cena's heel turn on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman pointed out that the 16-time world champion has sacrificed millions of dollars to become a villain before retiring by the end of this year.

"Understand everybody is watching right now that Cena probably just gave up millions of dollars to do this. At least, millions of dollars to do this," he said. [39:43 - 39:56]

What did WWE CCO Triple H say about John Cena's heel turn?

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on John Cena's heel turn at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, The Game claimed The Cenation Leader has earned the right to call his shots.

Triple H stated that the 47-year-old legend can go after what he wants in the way that he sees fit:

"He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it," he said.

With The Rock by his side, it would be interesting to see if Cena would go on to capture his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

