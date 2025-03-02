Major reason why John Cena turned heel and joined The Rock revealed mid-match at Elimination Chamber

John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was one of the biggest shocks that WWE has ever been able to pull off. Reports following the show detailed the lengths the company went to in order to ensure that the turn was kept secret and was able to play out the way it was planned.

The Rock and Cena have a history and there have been several questions from the WWE Universe about why this happened now. The heel turn feels like it comes from John Cena's seeming lack of confidence in coming back and trying to step up to the level of the current crop of stars when he knows he has no chance.

It seems that there were several moments inside the Elimination Chamber match that showed Cena that a heel turn was his only option to get to his goal - the 17th world title.

Cena hit the AA several times throughout the match but actually only eliminated CM Punk at the end, without using his trademark finisher. The AA was the reason Rollins was eliminated but only after a GTS from Punk first.

Cena wasn't as physical in the match and instead allowed all the other stars to win the match for him with their issues boiling over and leaving Cena to lock in his STF and force Punk to tap after a Seth Rollins' intervention.

Why did John Cena use the STF?

Fans have questioned why Cena didn't pick him up and deliver the AA since he had already been Stomped by Rollins onto the metal outside the ring. It seems that the former world champion could have lost confidence in his own finisher.

When he realized he now had a main event match against someone of Cody Rhodes' caliber, it could have hit him that he wasn't the man he used to be anymore.

The Cenation Leader couldn't win the Rumble last month and he wouldn't have won the Elimination Chamber bout too if Seth Rollins didn't secure that for him. This heel turn could serve to assist him in his final year in WWE when he probably needs it more than before in his historic career.

The Rock could have some things up his sleeve to ensure that Cena wins his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, and so that Cena can walk away having made history.

