John Cena has "earned the right" to do what's best for business; top WWE official opens up on heel turn

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:47 GMT
John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match [Image source: wwe.com]

The WWE Universe watched in shock and horror as John Cena made an explosive heel turn. He embraced his dark side and aligned with The Rock in Toronto.

Cena won a thrilling Men's Elimination Chamber match this week. Cody Rhodes and The Rock soon walked out to discuss their proposal. The American Nightmare rejected Rocky's offer and went on to hug Cena. However, The Cenation Leader turned heel and initiated a brutal assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae during the post-show press conference, Triple H claimed that John Cena had earned the right to call the shots about his career. He pointed out that for the first time, the 16-time World Champion was doing what he wanted and putting himself in a prominent place on the card because he felt it was best for business.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble, 'Scr*w that, I'm gonna do what's best for business now. I've changed my mind now. What's best for business for me is winning the WWE Championship. What's best for business is me main eventing WrestleMania,' and he's running out of time to do that."
The Game added:

"He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it."
Considering this week's events, it is confirmed that John Cena will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see how a heel Cena builds up his match at The Show of Shows.

