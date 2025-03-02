John Cena shares first message following heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

One of the most shocking events in wrestling history took place at the 2025 edition of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader finally turned heel and aligned with The Rock after spending more than 20 years in the company as a face. The event sent shockwaves around the wrestling world.

Ad

John Cena eliminated CM Punk to win the men's Chamber match and the right to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cody came out to the ring to congratulate him but was interrupted by The Final Boss, who was accompanied by Travis Scott.

The Rock came out expecting an answer from The American Nightmare. Cody however, decided not to sell his soul to the devil. The Undisputed WWE Champion was then attacked by John Cena himself after receiving a signal from The Final Boss.

Ad

Trending

Later, Cena reacted to his heel turn by sharing an image on his Instagram account.

Ad

Cena was referring to the famous GTA 6 meme in his post. He was trying to say that even he had turned heel before GTA 6 came out, which has been a long-running joke among people in the know. Fans found this reaction from him hilarious. It will be great to see this new version of Cena heading into The Show of Shows.

The Rock comments on John Cena's heel turn

The Elimination Chamber PLE was filled with shocking moments that featured Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi, Randy Orton's return, and John Cena's heel turn. The Brahma Bull shared his thoughts on the shocking turn of events that took place in Toronto during the post-show conference.

Ad

"What we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before, and certainly after this moment (Cena's turn), is no one knew really what was gonna happen. Maybe a few called it but for the most part, I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that," said The Rock. [1:01:03-1:01:22]

Ad

Ad

The ending of the show left many fans speechless. Most people never thought Cena might embrace his dark side and enter his villain arc amidst his farewell tour.

The event has ended and now fans are very excited for the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown and how they will shape this feud heading into WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.