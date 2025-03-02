CM Punk's path to WWE WrestleMania 41 is currently unclear after he lost the Men's Elimination Chamber. Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted that The Second City Saint would square off with a 225 lb at The Show of Shows.

Last night, Punk entered the Men's Elimination Chamber match in the hope of reserving his spot in the main event of WrestleMania. Although he eliminated Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, the latter stomped him before leaving the cage, allowing John Cena to capitalize and take him out with an STF. With both World Championship matches now set for WrestleMania, Carlucci discussed the future of The Best in the World on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast.

The former WWE employee said that he believes Punk would now have another match against The Visionary at The Showcase of the Immortals:

"So, that has to be Rollins [vs.] Punk at WrestleMania, right? And everybody was gonna say it was gonna be Rollins [vs.] Roman," he said. [From 21:14 to 21:21]

Ex-WWE writer thinks CM Punk may never main-event WrestleMania

After missing WrestleMania last year due to injury, CM Punk's dream of main-eventing The Show of Shows has seemingly taken a massive hit as he lost the Elimination Chamber match.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Second City Saint may never fulfill his goal of headlining The Showcase of the Immortals:

"Unfortunately, if they don't [book Punk vs. Rhodes], I think it may be a big rib on Punk and he may never get that WrestleMania main event. And that very very very well may be the case because there are a lot of people making decisions that are petty, bro. There's a lot of petty people in wrestling. So would it surprise me if Punk never got his WrestleMania moment? No, it would not surprise me," he said.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for CM Punk and whether he will ever headline WrestleMania.

