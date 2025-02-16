CM Punk may never fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania for sole reason, says WWE veteran

Despite his many accomplishments in WWE, CM Punk has never headlined WrestleMania. A wrestling veteran recently claimed he would not be surprised if The Second City Saint never manages to accomplish that feat, for a single reason.

The 46-year-old legend has been vocal about his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Although he vowed to win this year's Royal Rumble to earn a World Title shot at The Show of Shows, he failed to accomplish the mission. He will now have another chance at making his dream come true when he fights five other top superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo stated that the company must book The Best in the World to headline this year's Showcase of the Immortals due to his age and injury history.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran claimed that he would not be surprised if Punk never main-events WrestleMania because a lot of decision-makers in wrestling make petty calls:

"Unfortunately, if they don't [book Punk vs. Rhodes], I think it may be a big rib on Punk and he may never get that WrestleMania main event. And that very very very well may be the case because there are a lot of people making decisions that are petty, bro. There's a lot of petty people in wrestling. So would it surprise me if Punk never got his WrestleMania moment? No, it would not surprise me," he said. [7:56 - 8:26]

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE legend thinks CM Punk could headline WrestleMania in a Triple-Threat Match

While Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair should supposedly main-event WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, multiple wrestling experts have predicted neither superstar will, including WWE analyst Sam Roberts.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested CM Punk could fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania this year in a Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Cody Rhodes by cashing in the favor Paul Heyman owes him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series last year:

"We can sit here and we can think Punk, Roman, Seth. What's the favor? Are we gonna wait until after WrestleMania for this favor? What's the favor? The favor is: get me in the main event of WrestleMania. And now the main event becomes Cody, Cena, Punk," Ray said.

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint can indeed go on to accomplish his goal this year in Las Vegas.

