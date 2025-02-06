CM Punk headlining WrestleMania in a Triple-Threat is possible, says WWE legend; it's not against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

CM Punk has been vocal about his dream to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his WWE career. Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently proposed a scenario that would see The Second City Saint fulfill his dream.

Last Saturday, the 46-year-old competed in the Men's Royal Rumble. However, he failed to win as Jey Uso emerged victorious. After his elimination, he had an altercation with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at ringside. Rumors later suggested the company might be planning a Triple Threat between the three superstars at WrestleMania. Last Monday, The Best in the World beat Sami Zayn to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray acknowledged the possibility of Punk facing Reigns and Rollins at the Show of Shows. He suggested that John Cena could win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, the WWE Hall of Famer then pointed out that scenario could lead to CM Punk cashing in the favor Paul Heyman owes him by asking The Wiseman to get him into the WrestleMania main event between the Leader of the Cenation and The American Nightmare, turning it into a Triple Threat:

Trending

"We can sit here and we can think Punk, Roman, Seth. What's the favor? Are we gonna wait until after WrestleMania for this favor? What's the favor? The favor is: get me in the main event of WrestleMania. And now the main event becomes Cody, Cena, Punk," he said. [7:54 - 8:22]

Ex-WWE writer thinks CM Punk must main event WrestleMania 41

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that the Stamford-based company would book CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed Triple H and his creative team would have to make that decision due to The Second City Saint's age and injury history:

"They gotta pay off CM Punk going to a main event at WrestleMania. You can't wait around because Punk is getting older, Punk always gets injured. So, I believe Punk is gonna win the Elimination Chamber go to WrestleMania and meet Cody Rhodes," he said.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will indeed main event this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback