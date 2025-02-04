Triple H will book ex-champion to win Elimination Chamber for 2 major reasons, predicts WWE veteran; it's not John Cena

A wrestling veteran predicted WWE Creative, led by Triple H, will book a multi-time world champion to win the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. He claimed two major reasons would be behind that decision.

Two top superstars have already reserved their spots in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. While John Cena declared for the bout during the Royal Rumble post-show, CM Punk advanced to it by beating Sami Zayn in a qualifying bout last night on RAW. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo disclosed that he believes the company would book The Second City Saint to win on March 1st and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Trending

While the wrestling veteran claimed that WWE had already planted the seeds for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso to challenge Gunther at The Show of Shows, he pointed out that Punk's age and injury history would push the company to book him in the second world title match at WrestleMania:

"In conjunction with that, they gotta pay off CM Punk going to a main event at WrestleMania. You can't wait around because Punk is getting older, Punk always gets injured. So, I believe Punk is gonna win the Elimination Chamber go to WrestleMania and meet Cody Rhodes," he said. [From 8:17 to 08:40]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Ex-WWE employee also thinks CM Punk will win the Elimination Chamber

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. He predicted that the company would not book John Cena to win the bout despite the latter stating that it would be best for business that he main events WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Carlucci revealed that he thinks CM Punk would be the one to leave the Elimination Chamber victorious. He also disclosed that he believes The Best in the World would face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals:

"I think they're just gonna have Cena just keep chasing after that 17th. Even if he's in Elimination Chamber, I think Punk is going to win Elimination Chamber. That's my own opinion and go on to face Cody Rhodes," he said.

Punk and Rhodes had a heated face-off on RAW ahead of Royal Rumble. It would be interesting to see if the two would indeed clash at this year's WrestleMania.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback