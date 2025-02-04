Ex-WWE star claims John Cena and Nikki Bella's breakup story was false; reveals the alleged truth

John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella ended their romantic relationship seven years ago. A former WWE star recently made a surprising claim about how the two legends broke up.

The Leader of the Cenation and The Fearless One started dating in 2012 after Cena and his first wife divorced. In April 2017, the 16-time world champion proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33. Nevertheless, the couple split a year later. As was shown on Total Bellas, the former Divas Champion was the one who called off the wedding, ending her relationship with Cena. She later claimed she made that decision so the former WWE Champion would not regret having kids with her.

However, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman recently presented another version of the story on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast. Cena's former travel partner claimed the 47-year-old was the one who called off the wedding, not Bella, despite what was presented on the reality show:

"I've always said I traveled with Cena for a while, I would say. And I've told him this, I was honest, I said, 'I cannot believe a) you make her sign a 62-page thing just to live in your house,' and then he called off the wedding. I mean, there were guys that would cut off their left leg to marry Nikki Bella. [Didn't she call it off?] No, no, no, no, no, no. [I don't know, I watched Total Bellas.] Yeah, Total Bellas did tell the story... He called it off. It was never gonna happen. It was never gonna happen," he said. [1:31:50 - 1:32:29]

John Cena and Nikki Bella returned at WWE Royal Rumble

Last Saturday, John Cena and Nikki Bella returned to in-ring competition for the first time in three years. The WWE Hall of Famer entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 30. She lasted nearly three minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

Meanwhile, the 16-time world champion was entry number 23 and was one of the last two before getting eliminated by Jey Uso. The 47-year-old WWE legend spent over 30 minutes in the match. During the post-show press conference, Cena announced that he would compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match, stating that it would be best for business that he main-events WrestleMania 41 and win his 17th world championship.

While Cena is currently on his farewell tour as he is set to hang up his boots by the end of this year, it would be interesting to see if Bella will also have another full-time time run in 2025.

