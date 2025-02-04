Major update on Nikki Bella's return to WWE (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella returned to WWE this past Saturday in Indianapolis. The former champion made a surprise appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she could only stay in the ring for three minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a major update on Nikki Bella's WWE return, noting that the company was thrilled with having her back.

"Yeah, I think, well, I could say that her numbers being back on WWE Shop have been significant so far. So I think everybody's thrilled with that. Her reaction was great. I thought her performance was fine. You know, she and her sister became legitimate stars."

He continued:

"So I would say if she's willing to, you know, wrestle as much as it takes to be back full time, let her do that. And if there are certain women that she wants to mix it up with, you know, let her have her choice of Bayley, Liv Morgan, maybe people she missed the first time around." [34:35 onwards]

Nikki Bella had an emotional reaction to her WWE return at the Royal Rumble. The Bella twin took to Instagram to thank her fans for always showing her support.

"THANK YOU BELLA ARMY FOR ALWAYS SHOWING UP AND SPREADING LOVE!!! You know what they say…. Haters Gonna Hate, BELLAS gonna Ball! I missed you Brie Mode.👯‍♀️," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Nikki will be part of WWE's creative plans for WrestleMania 41.

