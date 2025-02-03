Nikki Bella sends emotional message following Royal Rumble return; WWE stars react

Nikki Bella shared an emotional message following her return at Royal Rumble 2025 and several WWE stars have reacted. Charlotte Flair also returned to action during the 30-woman clash last night and emerged victorious to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Bella took her Instagram following her surprise return last night and thanked her fans for their support. She noted that the past few weeks had been incredible for her and she was grateful for everything.

"THANK YOU BELLA ARMY FOR ALWAYS SHOWING UP AND SPREADING LOVE!!! You know what they say…. Haters Gonna Hate, BELLAS gonna Ball! I missed you Brie Mode.👯‍♀️," she wrote.

Trending

WWE stars Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya, among others commented on the post. Wrestling veterans like Matt Cardona, Kelly Kelly, Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), Torrie Wilson, and sister Brie Bella commented as well and you can check out some of the messages in the image below.

Stars react to Nikki Bella's return to the ring. [Image credits: Screenshots of reactions on Bella's Instagram post]

The 41-year-old had not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 before her return to the ring last night.

Nikki Bella reveals she is targeting several WWE stars

Nikki Bella revealed several names that she could target following her WWE return.

In a backstage interview following the Women's Royal Rumble Match last night, the former Divas Champion noted that she had unfinished business with Charlotte Flair. She also named Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green as potential opponents for her down the line.

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Nikki Bella got a raucous reaction from the WWE Universe during her return last night at Royal Rumble. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the Hall of Famer on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback