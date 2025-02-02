Nikki Bella teases feud with former WWE Women’s Champion after her return; she slapped the star after her elimination

Nikki Bella made a stunning return to the WWE ring when she entered at Number 30 in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer teased a feud with Bayley after the Rumble match.

Inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2020, Nikki Bella has not been a regular part of WWE programming in recent years. As one of the most popular stars of the Divas Era, fans always welcome her to the company with open arms. Before her appearance at this year's Royal Rumble, the two-time Divas Champion was last seen in a WWE ring in 2022 when she competed in the women's Rumble match.

In a post-match backstage segment, Nikki Bella said that she has her eyes on a number of women. She named Bayley, among others, who she also slapped.

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said. (h/t: Fightful)

Nikki Bella slapped Bayley after her elimination at WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella scored just one elimination at this year's Royal Rumble, tossing Grand Slam Champion Bayley out of the ring before getting eliminated by Nia Jax herself.

It seems that her appearance is not a one-off this time as the Hall of Famer slapped Bayley at ringside. While nothing is certain right now, this could spark the beginning of a feud between the two women.

Nikki's last singles match came all the way back in 2018 when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

With everything that transpired at the Royal Rumble, could this be the beginning of a feud with Bayley? Let us know in the comments!

