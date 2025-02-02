Nikki Bella seemingly reveals her future plans in WWE after stunning return at Royal Rumble 2025

Nikki Bella made a huge splash upon her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble—wrestling for the first time in over three years. It looks like her return could be more than just a one-off.

Some fans seemed to think that Nikki Bella's return at Royal Rumble was a one-off. It would be a fair assumption to make considering how things played out with The Bella Twins in the past. They completely abandoned the "Bella" name in favor of being The Garcia Twins.

Nikki Bella commented on her return, telling fans to "stick around" to see what was next. This seemed to be an indication of a proper return, either part-time, full-time, or a mix for WrestleMania 41 season.

If she does return for WrestleMania season and it isn't just a one-off, then we may have an idea of who she could be in a program with—Grand Slam Women's Champion Bayley.

The Role Model failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble this year, but there was a moment that was caught on camera after both she and Nikki were eliminated. For some reason, Nikki provoked her into an altercation by slapping her across the face.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a program between the two heading into The Show of Shows.

