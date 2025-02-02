4 Reasons why Charlotte Flair winning The Royal Rumble was a mistake

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble and was able to win the match after eliminating both Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez.

Flair hasn't wrestled for more than a year, but she was able to walk into the match at number 27 and pick up the win that will allow her to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE is already facing backlash over this decision, but the following list looks at four reasons why Charlotte Flair was the wrong choice.

#4. Is Charlotte Flair ready for this kind of pressure?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble after wrestling for around 20 minutes, but if she wants to go on to headline WrestleMania, will her knee be ready to take the pressure?

She hasn't wrestled for more than a year and hasn't been tested in real competition since her injury. It will be interesting to see if she is at a level where she can handle that pressure and if her leg will hold up if she is pushed back into a full-time schedule so quickly.

#3. She has already won the Royal Rumble and main-evented WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair stepped into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble knowing that she had already won the match and she was also part of the historic first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event back in 2019.

Charlotte Flair is already a legend in her own right, and she didn't need to win another match to headline WrestleMania. In fact, last time, she was able to main-event WrestleMania without even winning the Royal Rumble.

#2. There are many women more deserving

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan has carried WWE over the past year, and many believed that it would be her or Iyo Sky who would become this year's winner as a way to pay her back for the way she has stood out in the division.

It seems that Charlotte's story is more important than any other woman in the ring, which is shocking because she hasn't competed since 2023.

#1. She hasn't been part of WWE for more than a year

Expand Tweet

While her body not wrestling and being on the road already raises questions, there's also the WWE locker room that has carried the company while she has been away.

It seems disrespectful that she can walk back into the company after spending so long on the sidelines and be able to main-event WrestleMania for a second time. Hopefully, there is a story behind this that makes it worthy of a WrestleMania main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback