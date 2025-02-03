Nikki Bella breaks silence after WWE Royal Rumble appearance

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently took to social media to break her silence after her major appearance at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former Divas Champion came out to a huge pop.

During RAW's massive debut on Netflix, Nikki Bella was in the arena and was shown on the camera. Her appearance drew massive numbers for WWE's social media, overshadowing the returns of legendary names like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Following this, Bella admitted that she wanted to return to the company for another run. This finally happened at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Nikki came out in the last spot and received a massive reception from the audience. However, she couldn't win the competition, as Charlotte Flair was the eventual winner.

Nikki Bella has now taken to X/Twitter to break her silence following her massive appearance at the Rumble. Although the former WWE Divas Champion did not write anything, she reacted with several emojis after Pat McAfee posted about her return.

Nikki Bella put several big names on target after WWE Royal Rumble

In a backstage segment after the Women's Royal Rumble match, Nikki Bella said that there were a lot of people with whom she had unfinished business, including Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan. Bella also mentioned that she wanted to face Bayley and Chelsea Green.

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said.

It remains to be seen what Nikki Bella has planned for her future in the Stamford-based promotion.

