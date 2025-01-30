Nikki Bella breaks silence following WWE appearance; shares major update on potential in-ring return

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently broke her silence on her potential in-ring return. The 41-year-old made an electrifying appearance on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this month.

The Triple H-led creative team had a stacked card for RAW's massive debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The Stamford-based promotion also brought in some legendary names, including John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella was also shown on the camera during the show. She received a huge pop from the audience in the arena. The legend also stole the spotlight from everyone else as she drew massive numbers on WWE's social media.

Since her appearance on the red brand, rumors have started circling on social media about her potential in-ring return. Some reports suggested that Nikki Bella was in talks with WWE for her comeback and a deal could be finalized soon.

However, the former Divas Champion has now broken her silence on her potential in-ring return during her interview with US Weekly. Nikki said she missed being on WWE TV and performing inside the squared circle.

The Hall of Famer also mentioned that she felt amazing after seeing the crowd's reaction during her appearance on RAW's Netflix debut.

"I feel like I’ve still got this. I've missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels," she said. [H/T - US Weekly]

Nikki Bella talked about the current women's locker room in WWE

During the same interview with US Weekly, Nikki Bella highlighted that she started her journey with World Wrestling Entertainment at a young age and it has been her biggest home.

Nikki also mentioned that the current women's locker room has unity and everyone seemed extremely happy.

"Going home to WWE, I don’t think people understand, I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew up until a little bit ago. So, that’s been the biggest home for me and to go back and be home and the environment there is so incredible. The women were just, what a great locker room. They were just so awesome and together and one and unity and everyone back there was just so happy. You could tell the energy there right now is just incredible," she added. [H/T - US Weekly]

It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will return to the squared circle at this year's Royal Rumble on February 1.

