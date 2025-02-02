Massive WWE Superstar will win Men's Elimination Chamber match; it's not John Cena, predicts veteran

Former WWE Superstar recently predicted the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. He claimed it would not be John Cena. The premium live event is set to take place on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Last night, the Leader of the Cenation came extremely close to winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he was eliminated by Jey Uso as the latter scored the victory. At the post-show press conference, Cena announced that he would enter the Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, he vowed to win his 17th world championship and main event this year's WWE WrestleMania, claiming it is best for business.

Despite this, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that Cena would not be the winner of the Elimination Chamber match. Instead, he claimed CM Punk would come out on top in that match to book his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows:

"Dude, I'm telling you, CM Punk is winning that Chamber. It's gonna be Punk vs. Cody [Rhodes at WrestleMania]," he said. [From 47:39 to 47:48]

Cody Rhodes beat Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Last night, CM Punk competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Best in the World entered at number 24 and lasted over 18 minutes before getting eliminated by Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a brutal Ladder Match. After The American Nightmare left his opponent destroyed at ringside, Jackie Redmond announced that the champion had suffered multiple injuries himself.

However, no information about the severity of Rhodes' injuries was disclosed. Despite this, the backstage interviewer confirmed the 39-year-old would be at this Friday's SmackDown:

"The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can't confirm the intensity or severity of the injuries, but what I can tell you is that they are bad enough that he will not be addressing the media in tonight's press conference. In fact, his in-ring status may be up in the air as well. What I can confirm for you Tess [Joe Tessitore], Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown this week in Memphis. But considering this is WrestleMania season, this will be devastating news if Cody is unable to compete for any amount of time," she said.

Matt Morgan recently warned WWE against booking Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania, claiming it would be an ugly and boring match. If The American Nightmare were fit to compete, it would be interesting to see who would be his opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All this April.

