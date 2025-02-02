WWE officially confirms Cody Rhodes is injured after Royal Rumble; pulled from event with future uncertain

Cody Rhodes suffered an injury during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight. WWE has officially confirmed it and they have pulled him from an event too.

Cody faced Kevin Owens in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble. While he won, there were several moments where he took scary falls, including the Fisherman Buster from the top rope onto a ladder. He was hardly moving after the brutal spot.

Now, Jackie Redmond has confirmed that Cody has suffered an injury. He has been pulled from the post-show conference as well and didn't address the media. The star is apparently dealing with multiple injuries and the intensity is not known at this time. He will be present at SmackDown, but his in-ring future may be up in the air.

"The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can't confirm the intensity or severity of the injuries, but what I can tell you is that they are bad enough that he will not be addressing the media in tonight's press conference. In fact, his in-ring status may be up in the air as well. What I can confirm for you Tess, Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown this week in Memphis. But considering this is WrestleMania season, this will be devastating news if Cody is unable to compete for any amount of time."

Fans will be hoping that Rhodes does not have bad news to share on SmackDown.

