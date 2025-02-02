"Ugly, boring match" - Ex-WWE star warns Triple H against booking John Cena in massive fight at WrestleMania

John Cena is set to compete at WrestleMania for the last time in his WWE career. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently warned the Triple H-led creative, against booking The Cenation Leader in a massive match against a current champion.

The 47-year-old returned to the squared circle last night to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. He entered at number 23 and lasted for over 30 minutes. Although he was in the final two and came very close to winning the match, Cena was eliminated by Jey Uso. After the show, the veteran announced that he would compete in the Elimination Chamber match, vowing to main event WrestleMania and win his 17th World Championship.

Trending

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE superstar Matt Morgan commented on Cena potentially challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He claimed the match would be ugly and boring:

"Ugh, it's an ugly match. That's an ugly, boring match," he said. [From 19:27 to 19:29]

Check out the video below:

Matt Morgan thinks Jey Uso won't beat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

On the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win. He claimed the 39-year-old would not beat the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran stated that Uso could emerge victorious at The Show of Shows if he challenged the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther:

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. I can see that because they planted the seeds already if you remember, with Gunther talking down to Jey a lot, calling him a street rat and he sucks, he's not good enough, he's not championship material, people confuse him with his brother still, that kinda thing. So, they did plant that seed. So, I could see him beating Gunther. If it's Gunther, yes, I could see him beating him," he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion disclosed at the post-show press conference that he would like another crack at The Ring General. Uso recently lost to Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback