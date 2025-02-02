Jey Uso chooses his WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:40 GMT
Who will Jey Uso face at WrestleMania 41 (Image Credits: WWE on Instagram)
Jey Uso punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 by winning the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble match last night. The YEET Master has now revealed which champion he will go after at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Uso made a lasting impression at this year's WWE Royal Rumble. He entered the match at number 20 and made three eliminations. He threw out veterans such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and finally, John Cena to win the match.

After the show went off the air, the OG Bloodline member confirmed in an interview with Jackie Redmond that he wants to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

During the post-show press conference, Jey Uso said he was in a huge dilemma over whom he should go after, but he made it clear that he wanted one more shot at Gunther.

"Man, man, Uce, you know what? I was screaming like, you know, when I win the 2025 Royal Rumble, I was screaming Gunther, Gunther, Gunther. But when it’s in concrete right now, and it’s after the Rumble, and I really won it, you know, man, I’m looking at both of ’em like, 'Alright, Uce we gonna Yeet here or Yeet here? I don't know, man. I would like one more crack at Gunther, and I really feel like I can beat Gunther,'" he said. (24:49 - 25:22)
youtube-cover

With the WWE transfer window ended now, it is unlikely that Jey Uso will head to SmackDown to feud with Cody Rhodes.

The Yeet Master seems all set to face The Ring General in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey has a poor track record against Gunther. He is currently 0-3 against the Imperium leader in singles competition. Will this change at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Edited by Neda Ali
