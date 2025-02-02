  • home icon
  • Jey Uso breaks silence after winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match

Jey Uso breaks silence after winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:16 GMT
Jey Uso uttered his first words after winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match. He is now on his way to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The Yeet Master was the 20th entrant in the 30-man match. The bout was loaded with some of the biggest stars in the industry. The final five wrestlers beside him included John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. While many considered The Best in the World a favorite to win, he was eliminated by The Maverick after he had eliminated both the OTC and The Visionary.

The Cenation Leader then tossed Logan Paul over the top rope, leaving only him and Jey Uso in the ring. The 16-time world champion became the new favorite to win the match. However, he was eliminated by Main Event Jey after pushing John Cena off the apron.

Jey Uso was interviewed by Jackie Redmond following the Royal Rumble match. During the interview, he said:

“I bet y’all ain’t see that coming, there’s another thing coming you gon’ see coming though, Uce, me main eventing WrestleMania and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion."

Jey has never held a world title in his WWE career before, so it'll be interesting to see whether he'll finally win one at WrestleMania 41.

