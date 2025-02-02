WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Kevin Owens injured; huge returns; Charlotte Flair controversial win (2/1/25)

Stephanie McMahon kicked off the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and we got some big names making their returns tonight. A returning legend picked up the win in the Women's Royal Rumble match and later in the night, we got two big title matches as well as the Men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble Results (February 1, 2025):

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble

DIY def. Motor City Machine Guns to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Women's Royal Rumble match

IYO SKY and Liv Morgan kicked off the match and Roxanne Perez was the next to join them followed by Lyra Valkyria. Chelsea Green, B-Fab, and Ivy Nile all joined the match one by one followed by Zoey Stark and Lash Legend. B-Fab was the first to be eliminated thanks to Chelsea Green before Bianca Belair joined the match at #10 followed by Shayna Baszler.

Lyra Valkyria was eliminated next before Bayley, Sonya Deville, and Maxxine Dupri came in. Dupri eliminated Ivy Nile before being eliminated herself by PFC. Naomi joined at #15 and we were halfway through the entrances before Belair and Naomi eliminated Zoey Stark. Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler were eliminated as well before Jaida Parker from NXT came in at #16.

Chelsea Green was eliminated by Piper Niven off a botched move before Natalya and Jordynne Grace joined the match as #18 and #19. Jordynne Grace eliminated Jaida Parker before Michin came in at #20 followed by the returning Alexa Bliss! Zelina Vega joined the match next followed by Candice LeRae, Stephanie Vaquer, and Trish Stratus.

Natalya and Alexa Bliss were eliminated by Liv Morgan before Charlotte Flair made her return at #27, immediately eliminating Mia Yim and Piper Niven. NXT Women's Champ Giulia was out next and eliminated Jordynne Grace before Nia Jax came in at #29 and eliminated Zelina Vega.

Trish Stratus eliminated Candice LeRae before being eliminated by Nia Jax. The final entry was a returning Nikki Bella at #30!

Nia Jax eliminated Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in the same move while they were all on the apron. Six women remained in the match and Roxanne eliminated Giulia before Bayley was eliminated by Nikki Bella, who was eliminated immediately after by Nia Jax. Nia Jax was eliminated herself before Charlotte sent Roxanne outside and won the match!

Result: Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble

Grade: A+

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns - 2 out of 3 Falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The challengers were in control early on and sent the champs outside before getting a baseball slide and a dive to the outside. Ciampa got back in the ring and after what looked like it could have been a tag to Gargano, came back with a high knee, getting the first fall of the match on Shelley.

The match continued and the champs got a big double team on Shelley but Sabin distracted the ref for long enough for Alex to kick out. MCMG hit the Skull and Bones and picked up their first pin, tying the score. Ciampa got the Fairytale Ending and Project Ciampa on Sabin for a near fall.

Ciampa was hung up on the ring post before the challengers tossed Gargano into him. Ciampa took a double-team blockbuster but Gargano broke up the pin. Gargano accidentally took out Ciampa before the Street Profits showed up with a distraction and hit MCMG with a crutch! Ciampa and Gargano used the opportunity to hit meet in the middle, get the pin, and retain their titles.

Result: DIY def. Motor City Machine Guns to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

After the match, The Street Profits attacked DIY, taking them both out with the crutch before walking out.

Grade: A

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Championship match

Kevin Owens was out in a shirt that said: "The Canadian Dream - son of a security systems technician", clearly a jab at Cody Rhodes and his family. The match headed outside right away and Owens dropped Cody on a ladder before beating him with the broken pieces of it.

The two headed into the crowd and Cody tossed a fan's drink at Owens before taking a big slam on the concrete. Back at ringside, KO took a ladder out and bounced Cody off of it before setting up the ladder in the ring.

Cody stopped Owens from climbing twice before sending him into the steel steps outside. KO dropped Cody on a mini ladder in the ring before the champ recovered and climbed up to the top, hanging off the chain that held the titles.

Owens took Cody down with a powerbomb before taking a snap suplex on a ladder. Cody attacked KO with a broken piece of a ladder but Owens turned it around and beat the champ down. Rhodes dropped Owens on the corner of a ladder off a reversal and it looked like a really bad bump.

Owens somehow got back up and powerbombed Cody into a ladder and it looked like the champ's head took a bad hit. Owens hit a fisherman's buster on top of a suspended ladder causing Nick Aldis to come down with officials to check on the champ.

Sami Zayn came in and spoke with Owens before the latter went for a stunner. Cody countered into the Cross Rhodes before tossing Owens into the announce desk and ring post. Owens was busted open as the champ unloaded on him with right hooks.

KO hit a low blow but Cody still managed to counter the piledriver and hit an Alabama Slam through a ladder! Cody climbed the ladder and got the titles, picking up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Sami Zayn and the officials were checking on Owens as the match ended and Cody yelled something to Sami before the WWE Royal Rumble moved on.

Grade: A++

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Royal Rumble Match

Rey Mysterio was out first to kick off the match with Penta at #2. Rey and Penta shook hands before almost taking each other out immediately. Penta almost touched the ground but recovered before Chad Gable came out at #3. Rey was almost eliminated thanks to Gable before Carmelo Hayes joined the match.

Santos Escobar came in at #5 before Otis joined at #6 followed by Bron Breakker at #7. Bron eliminated Carmelo and hit a Frankensteiner and spears. Escobar was eliminated next before Akira Tozawa came in at #8. Melo was on his way out and attacked Tozawa, taking him out before Adam Pearce and officials came in and carried him backstage.

Triple H was backstage and decided to replace Tozawa with the streamer Ishowspeed. Speed and Bron teamed up to eliminate Otis before doing a backflip but taking a spear from Breakker. Bron tossed Speed outside before Otis caught him and tossed him over the announce desk.

Sheamus came in at #9 and got some big moves before getting Breakker with the Brogue Kick. Jimmy Uso joined the match at #10 followed by Andrade at #11 and Jacob Fatu at #12. Fatu hit a double Samoan Drop on Rey and Penta before eliminating Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Ludwig Kaiser entered the ring at #13 and was eliminated by Penta right away.

The Miz was out next at #14 followed by TNA Champion Joe Hendry at #15 and Roman Reigns at #16. Roman eliminated The Miz, Sheamus, and Joe Hendry before Breakker hit him with a spear. Breakker got eliminated as well but the Original Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso was eliminated by Jacob Fatu before Drew McIntyre entered the match at #17.

Finn Balor was out next at #18 followed by Shinsuke Nakamura at #19. Balor eliminated Penta before Jey Uso came in at #20 and eliminated Nakamura. AJ Styles made his return at #21 followed by Braun Strowman at #22. Strowman eliminated Fatu right away before John Cena came out at #23.

Cena eliminated Strowman and Balor before facing off with Roman. CM Punk showed up at #24 followed by Seth Rollins at #25 and Dominik Mysterio at #26. Sami Zayn came in at #27 followed by Damian Priest at #28. Priest eliminated Dominik before LA Knight came in at #29. Knight got some big moves before Sami Zayn was eliminated by Jey.

Logan Paul came in at #30 before Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre. Knight tried to eliminate Paul but the latter jumped over to the announce desk. Priest was eliminated before Styles eliminated Knight. Logan jumped onto the barricades and then to the ring steps before rejoining the match and eliminating AJ Styles.

Roman and Rollins teamed up for a few seconds before turning on each other. CM Punk eliminated Roman and Rollins before Paul eliminated Punk. Punk, Rollins, and Reigns fought at ringside and Seth hit the stomp on Roman. The match resumed with only Logan, Jey, and Cena in the ring.

Cena eliminated Logan and we were down to just him and Jey. Cena got the takedown and hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle but missed the AA. Jey got the spear before kicking Cena off the apron and getting the win!

Result: Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble

Grade: A+

