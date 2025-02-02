John Cena breaks silence after losing WWE Royal Rumble match

John Cena didn't intend to start his retirement tour this way, as he failed to win the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match. The Cenation Leader shared his comments after coming up short last night.

The 47-year-old stalwart entered the Royal Rumble match at number 23 and made as many as three eliminations, tossing out Finn Balor, Logan Paul, and Braun Strowman.

The final two competitors were John Cena and Jey Uso. The two men had a thrilling back-and-forth contact, which went on the ring apron in the closing moments. The Champ attempted to execute an Attitude Adjustment on The Yeet Master, but he managed to survive and sent his rival onto the floor, much to everyone's surprise.

Despite losing the match, Cena showed sportsman spirit as he went back to the ring to congratulate Uso and share a heartwarming hug.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, an emotional John Cena described his loss as "not best for business" and vowed to headline WrestleMania one last time this year.

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship," Cena said.

John Cena's Road to WrestleMania 41 won't be easy now. He has announced that he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match on March 1.

