John Cena makes MASSIVE annoncement after Jey Uso throws him out to win Royal Rumble

WWE veteran John Cena has broken his silence after losing the Royal Rumble match. He was on the verge of tears after being the final guy to be eliminated from the match.

The Cenation Leader failed to win his final Royal Rumble match tonight. He was the last man to be thrown out of the match by eventual winner Jey Uso.

After the match, John Cena appeared at the post-show press conference. He was almost on the verge of tears and made a bold statement. Cena emphasized that his journey isn't over in the least. He declared that he would enter the Elimination Chamber match, win it, and headline WrestleMania this year.

Cena then said he would win his 17th world title before retiring.

Cena is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He won the match back in 2008 and 2013. He was insanely close to winning the free-for-all, but Jey Uso thwarted his plans by throwing him out of the ring in one of the most shocking finishes in the history of the Royal Rumble.

Now, Jey will be headlining 'Mania, but Cena still has a chance at the main event if he wins the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

