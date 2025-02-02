3 Reasons why Jey USO won the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match

The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match left everyone stunned as Jey Uso emerged as the winner. The traditional match witnessed many twists and turns, with CM Punk eliminating both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Finally, Jey eliminated John Cena and shocked the world by emerging as the victor.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the YEET Master won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#3. To push Jey Uso as a WrestleMania main-eventer

One of the potential reasons behind Jey Uso’s victory could be WWE's intention to push the OG Bloodline member as a WrestleMania main-eventer. Now, Jey will get a world title shot, either against Cody Rhodes or Gunther, and get the chance to main-event this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

This victory in the traditional men’s Rumble match not only solidifies his singles run in the company but also establishes him as a true WrestleMania main-eventer. So, escalating Jey’s status could be one of the key reasons behind his surprising victory.

#2. John Cena can earn a title shot at Elimination Chamber 2025

The last two remaining stars in the Rumble match were Jey Uso and John Cena, which leads to another reason behind the victory of the YEET Master. This is indeed the Cenation Leader's final tour, but he can still get a title shot at Elimination Chamber 2025 by winning a number one contender's match.

Even if Cena gets a title shot by winning inside the Chamber this year, it will still generate significant hype, as the 16-time World Champion is already one of the biggest names in the industry. Also, fans are eagerly awaiting his 17th title reign. Meanwhile, if Jey got a world title shot by winning at Elimination Chamber, he might not have received the same level of hype as winning the Rumble.

With Cena having an alternative path to still be in a world title match at 'Mania, this could be another reason why WWE booked Jey Uso to win the Rumble match.

#1. To create a new megastar in WWE

Jey Uso gets the crowd roaring everywhere he goes, and the fans seemingly never get tired of yeeting with him. Having him win the Royal Rumble match could serve as a jumpstart to turn Jey into a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Tag Team Champion certainly has fans behind him, but a Rumble victory pushes him further as a singles star and solidifies his credibility.

With this victory, the YEET Master has also proven that he can win a match with gigantic names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

So, his Royal Rumble victory could be seen as the culmination of his rise to superstardom in WWE.

