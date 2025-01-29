John Cena must not win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match for one sole reason, says WWE analyst

John Cena is set to return to the WWE ring this Saturday to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently explained why the Leader of the Cenation should not win the match.

Earlier this month, Cena appeared on RAW's debut episode on Netflix to kick off his farewell tour. The 16-time world champion expressed his desire to pursue his 17th title. However, he admitted that his recent win/loss record does not qualify him to demand a world championship match. However, he pointed out that he could earn the opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble, declaring himself for the historic match.

While many consider the 47-year-old legend a favorite to win the Royal Rumble, Roberts claimed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that Cena should not emerge victorious for a major reason:

"The only reason why John Cena is not my pick to win the Royal Rumble is simple arithmetic. If John Cena wins the Royal Rumble, John Cena does not compete in an Elimination Chamber unless you figure out some reason for him to do it," he said.

The 41-year-old analyst expressed his desire to see Cena compete one final time in an Elimination Chamber match. He pointed out that for that to happen, the 16-time world champion has to lose the Royal Rumble:

"In my mind, the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face the champion that the winner of the Royal Rumble is not facing. So, if John Cena wins the Royal Rumble, he's not in the Elimination Chamber match, which means that we've seen the last time that John Cena will be in a Chamber match. He's made it clear. There's one men's Chamber match this year. It's happening at the beginning of March in Canada. I wanna see John Cena in that Elimination Chamber match. To get there, he's gotta lose the Royal Rumble." [32:50 - 33:48]

WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to win his 17th world championship

During a recent appearance on the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) discussed John Cena's final run as an in-ring competitor.

The wrestling legend expressed his desire to see the Leader of the Cenation win his 17th world championship to break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns recognized by WWE:

"You know, I hope he [John Cena] wins the title. I think it'd be cool to see, you know, it's like the four-minute barrier mile, you wanna see it broke. You know, it's this legendary, you know, you wanna see [Aaron Judge] break Babe [Ruth]'s record. You know, you wanna see stuff like this happen in life. You know, you don't know how, when it could ever happen again," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cena will indeed accomplish that mission before hanging up his boots by the end of this year.

