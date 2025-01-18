WWE Hall of Famer pushes for John Cena to make massive achievement before hanging up his boots

John Cena returned to WWE earlier this month to kick off his farewell tour. A Hall of Famer recently expressed his desire to see The Leader of the Cenation make a massive achievement before ending his in-ring career.

The 47-year-old made his main roster debut in 2002. Over the past two decades, Cena has held 16 World Championships, tying Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns recognized by WWE. Upon his comeback on RAW's debut on Netflix, The Franchise Player expressed interest in chasing his 17th World Title. He declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, promising to win it and book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) disclosed that he would like to see Cena win his 17th World Championship to break his and The Nature Boy's record:

"You know, I hope he [John Cena] wins the title. I think it'd be cool to see, you know, it's like the four-minute barrier mile, you wanna see it broke. You know, it's this legendary, you know, you wanna see [Aaron Judge] break Babe [Ruth]'s record. You know, you wanna see stuff like this happen in life. You know, you don't know how, when it could ever happen again," he said. [From 0:55 to 1:12]

WWE Hall of Famer wants another match against John Cena

JBL is one of John Cena's historic rivals. The Leader of the Cenation won his first WWE Championship after beating the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 21. The two superstars last clashed in 2009.

In his appearance on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL expressed his desire to have one more match against Cena despite acknowledging that it would not happen:

"Would I? Yeah, of course. It's not gonna happen. By the way, there's no, absolutely zero, talk of it. And he's got much bigger fish to fry. You know, there's so many great matchups out there for John," he said.

It would be interesting to see with whom Cena will share the ring on his farewell tour.

