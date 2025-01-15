"I prefer a challenge" - WWE RAW star makes stunning comments about potentially facing John Cena

A WWE RAW star recently addressed potentially facing John Cena. He claimed he would hurt the Leader of the Cenation if that happened.

Since signing with the Stamford-based company, Logan Paul has shared the ring with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, he went on hiatus after losing the United States Championship last August at SummerSlam. The Maverick recently returned to join the Monday Night RAW roster. In behind-the-scenes footage recently released on WWE's YouTube channel, he was asked whether he would like to fight the recently returned Cena on the latter's farewell tour.

The 29-year-old superstar stated that although it would be an honor for him to share the ring with the 16-time World Champion, he believes he would hurt him. He added that he was tired of "beating up" legends and preferred a challenge:

"I think I'm gonna hurt John to be honest with you. I get in the ring with him, it'd be an honor but, man, I'm tired of beating up these legends, to be honest with you. I beat up on Roman [Reigns]. I beat up on Cody [Rhodes]. If I gotta beat up on John, I'll do it. But, like, I prefer a challenge, bro," he said. [4:05 - 4:19]

Logan Paul broke character to praise the WWE legend

In the same video, Logan Paul broke character to praise John Cena. The former United States Champion claimed the 16-time World Champion is the best guy in the world.

The Maverick also predicted that Cena would welcome him in heaven with open arms:

"If I go to heaven, God willing, I'm pretty sure John Cena will be there like this [open arms], 'Come on, buddy. Welcome to the club.'"

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin has previously expressed his desire to see Cena square off with Paul, claiming it would be best for business. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

