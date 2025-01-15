The champion John Cena could challenge at WrestleMania if he wins 2025 Men's Royal Rumble predicted by ex-WWE employee

John Cena has officially announced his participation in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted which world champion the Leader of the Cenation will pick to challenge at WrestleMania if he wins the bout.

The 16-time World Champion returned on the RAW premiere on Netflix to cut a promo in which he stated that he did not deserve a world championship shot due to his current losing streak in singles competition. However, the veteran revealed that he plans to enter and win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to secure his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player addressed speculations about his potential opponents on his farewell tour, mentioning the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes among the rumored list.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci addressed a potential scenario where Cena would win the Royal Rumble. He predicted the Leader of the Cenation would then avoid challenging The American Nightmare at WrestleMania:

"I think he [Gunther] is an easy out for 'Mania, right? I mean, we know Cena, just for argument's sake, we say Cena wins the Rumble. Of course, he gets his choice, right? I mean, he's not gonna pick Cody Rhodes," he said. [From 27:24 to 27:36]

WWE analyst thinks John Cena could end Gunther's championship reign

Gunther recently surpassed 162 days as World Heavyweight Champion. However, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently claimed The Ring General's title reign could end at the hands of John Cena.

The former 24/7 Champion pointed out that if Cena's first program is with Gunther, then he would have to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion:

"If the first thing he's gonna do is have a big run with Gunther, I don't think he should lose the first thing he does. I think that kinda kills the run," he said.

Cena has his eyes set on breaking Ric Flair's record of most world title reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company, which stands at 16. It would be interesting to see if he would win his 17th world championship before hanging up his boots.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

