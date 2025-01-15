Major heel WWE Superstar breaks character to praise John Cena: "That guy is the best guy in the world"

A heel WWE Superstar recently broke character to shower John Cena with praise. He claimed the Leader of the Cenation was the best guy in the world.

Last week, Cena returned on RAW's debut episode on Netflix to kick off his farewell tour. Several legends and top superstars were also present, including former United States Champion Logan Paul, who appeared in the front row among the crowd. In behind-the-scenes footage of the historic show that was recently released on WWE's YouTube channel, The Maverick broke character to speak about the 16-time World Champion.

Paul claimed that everyone who meets the 47-year-old legend says he is the best guy in the world:

"John Cena is the best guy in the world actually. He's a guy who everyone meets and says, 'That guy is the best guy in the world,'" he said. [3:12 - 3:19]

The former United States Champion added that he believes he would meet Cena in heaven:

"If I go to heaven, God willing, I'm pretty sure John Cena will be there like this [open arms], 'Come on, buddy. Welcome to the club.'" [3:34 - 3:41]

Should Logan Paul face John Cena in WWE? Veteran gives his take

During his promo on RAW's debut on Netflix, John Cena mentioned several names that were rumored to face him on his farewell tour, including Logan Paul. On an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin discussed whether The Maverick going head-to-head with the Leader of the Cenation should happen.

Hamin claimed the company booking the two popular stars against each other would allow them to get maximum value out of Cena's farewell tour:

"If you want the goodbye tour or you want the world to see you, especially he's already an established movie star, so let's get max value of out this. And aside from, you know, I'm not sure who else is on the outside as a celebrity, nobody could give him a match like Logan Paul could," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Paul and Cena share the ring before the latter hangs up his boots.

