Logan Paul drops major challenge following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently challenged a popular star to a match. The Maverick has not wrestled since losing the United States Championship match to LA Knight at SummerSlam.

The name in question is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The 30-year-old has competed in three WWE matches, including the 2022 Royal Rumble match. In his last in-ring appearance, Bad Bunny defeated Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023.

Earlier today, SportsCenter posted an Instagram update on Bad Bunny teasing a potential in-ring return. Logan Paul took to the comments section of the Instagram post to challenge the King of Latin Trap to get in the squared circle with him. He shared the same on Instagram Stories.

Current champion issues a warning to Logan Paul following the latter's move to WWE RAW

Logan Paul put World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on notice after announcing his move to the red brand ahead of Monday Night RAW's historic Netflix debut.

Following The Maverick's announcement on the WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff, The Ring General shared his honest opinion about the social media star. He praised Paul and called him a jack of all trades. However, he made it clear that if the latter ever got close to his title, he would gladly slap Logan across the face.

"He is obviously a very talented man athletically, but also in the entertainment world. He is the jack of all trades as they say. But I don't believe [the] World Heavyweight Champion is one of them. That being said, I think my English is pretty good. So, I'm going to make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this [the title] away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap the stupid smirk off of his face," he said. [From 52:02 to 52:43]

Gunther is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at the January 25 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The two RAW Superstars have faced each other twice in singles competition, with The Ring General emerging victorious on both occasions.

