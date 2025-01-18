Hall of Famer wants to return to WWE ring for first time in 11 years for one more match vs. John Cena

A WWE Hall of Famer recently addressed John Cena's return for his farewell tour. He expressed his desire to square off with the Leader of the Cenation for the first time in 16 years.

The 16-time world champion had a historic feud with John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) early in his main roster run as Cena chased his first-ever WWE Championship. The Leader of the Cenation defeated the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 21 to capture the title. They have since gone head-to-head a few more times. Their last match came in January 2009 when the 47-year-old legend defeated JBL in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Royal Rumble.

The former APA member last wrestled in WWE in 2011 when he participated in the Royal Rumble. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, a fan asked him whether he would like one more match against Cena. Although the Hall of Famer disclosed that he would, he claimed it would not happen:

"Would I? Yeah, of course. It's not gonna happen. By the way, there's no, absolutely zero, talk of it. And he's got much bigger fish to fry. You know, there's so many great matchups out there for John," he said. [0:43 - 0:53]

After John Cena won his first WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21, the 47-year-old went on to win 15 more world titles to match Ric Flair's record of most world title reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would win his 17th world championship to break his and The Nature Boy's record before hanging up his boots:

"It's the 17th. He's getting the 17th. I mean, there's just too much upside to him being the guy," he said.

Cena will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble for a world title shot at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if he will emerge victorious.

