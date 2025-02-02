Jey Uso will lose at WrestleMania despite his Royal Rumble win if one thing happens, says ex-WWE star

A former WWE Superstar recently addressed Jey Uso's chances of winning a world championship at WrestleMania 41. He predicted that if a certain scenario took place, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner would lose at The Show of Shows.

Jey Uso has been vocal about his desire to win a world championship this year. Last night, he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble for a shot at the world title of his choosing and main eventing WrestleMania. The 39-year-old entered the match at number 20 and lasted over 36 minutes before he eliminated John Cena to emerge victorious.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan claimed Uso would lose at WrestleMania if he challenged the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the RAW star would have a better chance at winning if he chose the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther:

Trending

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. I can see that because they planted the seeds already if you remember, with Gunther talking down to Jey a lot, calling him a street rat and he sucks, he's not good enough, he's not championship material, people confuse him with his brother still, that kinda thing."

He continued:

"So, they did plant that seed. So, I could see him beating Gunther. If it's Gunther, yes, I could see him beating him," he said. [4:11 - 4:41]

Jey Uso is leaning towards challenging Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Jey Uso addressed his victory and which world championship he plans to go after. The 39-year-old disclosed that he was initially certain he wanted to challenge Gunther heading into the match. However, he was not as sure after winning.

Nevertheless, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion stated he wanted one more shot at The Ring General:

"Man, man, Uce, you know what? I was screaming like, you know, when I win the 2025 Royal Rumble, I was screaming Gunther, Gunther, Gunther. But when it’s in concrete right now, and it's after the Rumble, and I really won it, you know, man, I'm looking at both of 'em, like, 'Alright, Uce, we gonna Yeet here or Yeet here?' I don't know, man. I would like one more crack at Gunther, and I really feel like I can beat Gunther," he said.

Uso recently lost to Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. It would be interesting to see if he would officially challenge The Ring General for another title match at this year's Show of Shows.

Please credit the Gigantic Pop podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback