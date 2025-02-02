Gunther sends a 2-word message to Jey Uso after shocking WWE Royal Rumble win

Gunther took to social media to comment on Jey Uso winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match. He advised the latter not to even think about challenging him.

Main Event Jey is entitled to a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 since he outlasted 29 other men to win the bout. He toppled several big names such as CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns to win the contest.

Jey Uso made it to the final two, and he emerged victorious by last eliminating The Cenation Leader. After his Royal Rumble win, Gunther sent a two-word message to the OG Bloodline member on X/Twitter.

"I wouldn’t…" he wrote.

It seems that Gunther was clearly stating that if he were Jey he would not be vying for the World Heavyweight Title. The message came seconds after Jey won the Royal Rumble and etched his name in the history books.

You can check out the tweet below:

The two stars have a lot of history against each other as Jey has previously lost three bouts against The Ring General. The stars last collided for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event with The Ring General retaining the title. Jey Uso now has the opportunity to get his rematch, if he chooses to face the IMPERIUM leader at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey is one of the most popular superstars of all time, and he can solidify himself as a top guy in WWE by finally winning the big one in Vegas.

