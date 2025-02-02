Triple H sends a message to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair after their WWE Royal Rumble 2025 victories

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair were on the receiving end of an emphatic message from WWE legend and Head of Creative, Triple H following their monumental victories at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Triple H had a lot of brainstorming to do ahead of Royal Rumble with several credible wrestlers in both, the men's and the women's Rumble match.

In the end, it was Jey Uso from the men's pool and Charlotte Flair from the women's side who punched their tickets to WrestleMania 41.

After the show was over, The Game took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a message to the WrestleMania-bound superstars.

"Tickets: Punched. @MsCharlotteWWE & Jey @WWEUsos are going to #WrestleMania," Triple H posted.

Jey Uso capped off a hot streak of momentum by last eliminating John Cena to win the 30-man match for the first time. He also eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn on his way to victory.

Charlotte Flair scored four eliminations en route to her triumph, tossing out Roxanne Perez, Michin, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax. The Queen became the first ever woman to be a repeat Rumble winner.

Triple H gave the go-ahead to WWE legend John Cena for Elimination Chamber

Very few people perhaps fancied Jey Uso to topple 16-time World Champion and Hollywood megastar John Cena in the main event of Royal Rumble 2025. However, the tag team expert came out on top against all odds.

John Cena was far from satisfied with his performance and made his intentions clear in the Royal Rumble Post-Show. The Leader of the Cenation stated that his legendary career and years of service to WWE entitled him to a spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

Triple H seemed to agree as he confirmed that John Cena did not need his permission or a qualifying match to be in it.

John Cena is a 16-time world champion and will undoubtedly be eyeing the undisputed record in what is likely his last-ever push for a major title. It's great news for the fans as Cena's presence at Elimination Chamber is bound to make the premium live event a must-see show.

