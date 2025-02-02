Triple H sends a message to John Cena after he loses Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE CCO Triple H has commented on John Cena's big announcement after losing the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight. Cena announced he would enter the Elimination Chamber bout, win it, and go on to headline WrestleMania 41.

Cena was the final man to be eliminated during tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by Jey Uso, who will now headline WrestleMania 41.

John Cena later appeared during the Royal Rumble Post-Show. The legend announced he will be a part of the Elimination Chamber match. Shortly after, WWE CCO Triple H commented on Cena's announcement and made it clear that his former rival had earned it. The Game said Cena didn't need to ask him to be put in the Elimination Chamber match, nor did he have to qualify for the contest.

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE. He has done it all in the business but is now focused on winning his 17th world title. If he does end up capturing the coveted gold one more time, he will break Ric Flair's record and become the only WWE Superstar with 17 world title reigns.

It remains to be seen if Cena manages to win the Elimination Chamber match and secure a shot at a top title at The Show of Shows.

