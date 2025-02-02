Jey Uso has a message for John Cena after winning Royal Rumble this year

Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey came up on top in a Rumble match that had names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk in it.

Jey Uso and John Cena were the final two standing in the Rumble this year. Up until this point, the WWE Universe thought the latter was going to win until Jey pushed him off the apron to win the match. After such a landmark victory, The Yeet Man addressed his fans in the Royal Rumble post-show.

Trending

While Uso showed appreciation towards all his supporters, he also addressed his WrestleMania aspirations and the champion he was going to choose. Jey also shared his thoughts about getting to share the ring with John Cena.

"Emotional, emotional. I'm in there face to face, the crowd going crazy. It's kind of crazy because I can't hear nobody but him, me and him in there. Before we start to get rocking, 'I'm happy for you Uce.' I enjoy the little real things that happen in there, that slide through. I take it too hard, man. I never would've thought it'd be me and John Cena, Uce, the final two. His a** almost got me twice in there but I'm glad, I'm very glad it was John Cena," said Jey. [22:26-23:03]

Now that the dust from this year's Royal Rumble has settled, fans are looking forward to what the future holds for Main Event Jey Uso. It would be great to see Jey finally dethrone the Ring General at WrestleMania.

John Cena announced for Elimination Chamber

After failing to win his final Royal Rumble match, John Cena was left with a feeling of uncertainty. The Cenation Leader appeared on the Royal Rumble post-show to announce that his retirement tour was just getting started and he will enter the Elimination Chamber in search of his 17th world championship.

Cena is a former two-time Royal Rumble winner and a 16-time world champion. Even though he failed to win the Royal Rumble in his last attempt, Cena is still ambitious and hopes to win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match in March. Fans are eager to see how it plays out for Cena and his road to his potential 17th world title win at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback