[WATCH] Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk get eliminated from the Royal Rumble in an insane moment

In what was one of the most insane Royal Rumble moments ever, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were all eliminated within seconds of each other. It also led to a brawl.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match went in a way that nobody would have expected - from the Iron Man Penta to the eventual winner, Jey Uso. The favorites included CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and others.

In an incredible moment, CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins while they were brawling, and right after that, Logan Paul eliminated Punk.

It was a shocking moment, but it led to the best part of the Royal Rumble match, which didn't take place in the ring. Seth Rollins hit a curb stomp on Roman Reigns while they were arguing and got into a brawl with Punk.

It looks like there's a lot of unfinished business and shockingly enough, neither of the three men may compete for the World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Instead, it will go to Jey Uso, who achieved the greatest accolade of his career by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating John Cena.

