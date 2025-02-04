John Cena will lose Elimination Chamber; Top WWE star to win and face Cody Rhodes, says ex-employee

John Cena has declared himself for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. A former WWE employee recently predicted the Leader of the Cenation will fail to win it.

Earlier this year, the 16-time world champion returned on RAW to express his desire to chase his 17th title. While he vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, he failed to deliver on his promise after finishing second to Jey Uso.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, the Leader of the Cenation announced that he would compete in the Elimination Chamber match, claiming it is best for business that he main events WrestleMania 41.

Trending

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that Cena would not win the match. Instead, he claimed CM Punk would emerge victorious and face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"I think they're just gonna have Cena just keep chasing after that 17th. Even if he's in Elimination Chamber, I think Punk is going to win Elimination Chamber. That's my own opinion and go on to face Cody Rhodes," he said. [1:38:28 - 1:38:42]

Ex-WWE star predicted the same scenario

John Cena and CM Punk are the two confirmed competitors in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber so far. Following the Leader of the Cenation's announcement last Saturday, The Best in the World defeated Sami Zayn last night on RAW to advance to the match.

Like Tommy Carlucci, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan predicted on the Gigantic Pop podcast that Punk would win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41:

"Dude, I'm telling you, CM Punk is winning that Chamber. It's gonna be Punk vs. Cody [Rhodes at WrestleMania]," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Carlucci and Morgan's predictions would come true.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback