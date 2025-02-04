4 Reasons why Jey Uso should challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso kicked off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW amid thunderous Yeet chants. The OG Bloodline member marched to the middle of the ring and didn't waste time thanking the WWE Universe for backing him throughout his WWE journey.

However, the big question was who Jey would go after at WrestleMania 41 - WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes or World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Yeet Master lifted the curtains on this suspense by telling the Ring General Gunther on RAW that he would be going to SmackDown this week and would talk to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

It's still unclear whether Jey will challenge Cody for the WWE Title or his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will detest him from doing so.

Trending

This listicle will list out four reasons why Jey Uso should challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#4. Jey Uso can't beat Gunther as he has already lost three matches in a row

Jey Uso has faced Gunther thrice and lost all the bouts fair and square. Their last face-off came at Saturday Night's Main Event six days before Rumble and Jey lost that encounter too.

Therefore, challenging The Imperium leader would be an irrational move for The Yeet Master as he has been losing all the matches against him.

Even on tonight's episode of RAW, Gunther mocked Jey saying he can't lace his boots, and even if he does challenge for the World Heavyweight Title, every week would be hell for him.

In essence, The Yeet Master has a poor track record against Gunther. So, challenging Cody at WrestleMania 41 would be a wise move.

#3. Cody Rhodes is vulnerable at the moment

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is vulnerable at the moment. He hasn't got his friends to have his back. Randy Orton is injured while Kevin Owens has become his arch-nemesis. Sami Zayn is also turning cold towards The American Nightmare.

Further, The American Nightmare was also severely injured after his Ladder match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. There were even rumors of Cody relinquishing his title. So, going up against an injured Cody Rhodes would be a wise move for Jey Uso rather than going after a beast like Gunther.

#2. History with Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have a rich history together. In October 2023, Jey teamed up with Cody and won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest). Their reign, however, lasted only nine days as they lost the title to Balor and Priest once again.

That title win was special for Rhodes as it was his first WWE Title win after returning to the company in 2022.

Jey Uso also came out to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 when Jimmy Uso interrupted the match. The two have been good friends all this while, so the former Intercontinental Champion crossing paths with Rhodes would be a good spectacle to watch for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback