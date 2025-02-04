Jey Uso to be forced to give up his WrestleMania 41 main event spot to top WWE Superstar? Possibility explored

Jey Uso is all set to march to the main event of WrestleMania 41. He kicked off tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW amid the loud Yeet chants. He thanked his fans for backing him throughout his WWE journey and making him reach where he is today. The Yeet Master, however, was interrupted by the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

The Ring General delivered a charged-up promo, running down on Jey. He told him that a match between them for the World Heavyweight Championship didn't appeal to him now. Instead, Gunther said that beating Jey doesn't add anything to his legacy. However, Jey stunned Gunther, telling him he was tired of telling people what he could and couldn't be. The Yeet Master announced he'd be moving to SmackDown this week to talk to Cody Rhodes.

Even though Jey didn't reveal that he would be going after Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship, he would face a huge obstacle if he does so. Being a member of OG Bloodline, Jey Uso might face resistance from his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog might force Jey to give up his WrestleMania spot to him so that he can win back his Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. The OTC participated in the Rumble match but was shockingly eliminated by CM Punk. He lost his chance to challenge Cody for the Undisputed WWE Title.

Being the Head of The Table, Roman Reigns might order Jey to make way for his Tribal Chief and instead back him in the endeavor. After his elimination, Roman Reigns was even attacked by Seth Rollins, so he has a business to settle with The Visionary as well.

Jey Uso on what John Cena told him after Royal Rumble victory

Jey and John Cena were the finalists of the Rumble match. While everyone thought that Cena was on his way to winning his second Royal Rumble, The Yeet Master stunned everybody by eliminating Cena.

However, the 16-time WWE Champion didn't react to it negatively. Instead, he came inside the ring, hugged Jey Uso, and congratulated him. In a live chat on Nightcap, Jey revealed what Cena told him.

"He hugged me. He goes, 'I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother you guys will be fine. Be yourself.' And he goes, 'Look at these people now.' And that's when he turned me to the crowd," Jey Uso said.

John Cena has announced he will participate in the six-man Elimination Chamber match next month. The fans will be excited to witness the 16-time WWE Champion get in the final Elimination Chamber match for his career.

