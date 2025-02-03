Jey Uso FINALLY reveals what John Cena told him after he threw him out to win Royal Rumble match

Jey Uso has revealed what John Cena said to him after he threw him out to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena came back inside the ring and shared a heartfelt moment with the real-life Bloodline member after the finish of the match.

Jey Uso is going to WrestleMania 41 and will compete in the main event of the show. He survived the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to win the opportunity.

After Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the match, the latter quickly entered the ring again and confronted him. Cena then said something to Jey and hugged him as well. In a live chat on Nightcap, Jey revealed what Cena told him:

"He hugged me. He goes, 'I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.' And he goes, 'Look at these people now.' And that's when he turned me to the crowd."

Trending

WWE veteran wasn't happy with Jey Uso's win

Jey's win at Royal Rumble received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Former WWE booker Vince Russo was among the ones who didn't like the result of the match. Here's what he said while speaking with Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"So, Jey wins the Royal Rumble. Yeah, great. They're going to build up. He's never beat Gunther (before). He's going to wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania. He's going to beat Gunther. Okay, and this does what for Gunther? This knocks Gunther further down now." [41:30 onwards]

Now that Jey is mere weeks away from headlining WrestleMania 41, his family is bound to be in the mood for celebration. It remains to be seen if Jey manages to win the top title in the main event of The Show of Shows and leaves 'Mania with the gold.

Please credit Nightcap and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Jey's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback