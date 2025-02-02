  • home icon
  Vince Russo reveals why he isn't excited about Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo reveals why he isn't excited about Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 02, 2025 13:20 GMT
John Cena endorsed Jey Uso after Royal Rumble 2025 (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena endorsed Jey Uso after Royal Rumble 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso shocked the world last night. The Yeet Master last eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He then got a major endorsement from Big Match John himself before celebrating his win with his son and the WWE Universe.

Speaking on WWE Royal Rumble Review and BreakDown for Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't excited about Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"So, Jey wins the Royal Rumble. Yeah, great. They're going to build up. He's never beat Gunther (before). He's going to wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania. He's going to beat Gunther. Okay, and this does what for Gunther? This knocks Gunther further down now." [From 41:30 onwards]
Elsewhere on the podcast, Russo claimed WWE writers weren't writing for casual fans with the way they were booking storylines, which, in his opinion, were geared towards appeasing hardcore wrestling fans.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"They're not writing for the casual fan. They're writing for the people that love wrestling, that love the matches, that love to cheer 'Yeet.' That's who they're writing this show for. But you're not getting one casual fan with Jey Uso versus Gunther (at WrestleMania)." [From 42:08 onwards]

Jey Uso announced his WrestleMania opponent at the post-Royal Rumble press conference. Fans will have to wait to see how Triple H builds this feud on the road to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Edited by Harish Raj S
