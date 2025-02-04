Is Roman Reigns on RAW or SmackDown? Exploring his WWE status

Roman Reigns failed to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and lost a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. He was eliminated by his rival CM Punk, who eliminated both The OTC and Seth Rollins at the same time.

Still, this wasn't the only thing that happened to the former Universal Champion. Following the elimination, The Visionary snapped and assaulted his big rival Roman Reigns, injuring him after using his signature move, The Stomp. It is unclear how much time he will miss, but the OTC will seek revenge on Seth Rollins and CM Punk upon his return. The question, though, is whether he will move to RAW or stay on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns continues to be part of the SmackDown roster, and his name is on the blue brand's list. However, it seems that he is more of a free agent now, meaning that we should expect him to become part of RAW during the Road to WrestleMania 41 to build his feud with Punk and Rollins, which could very likely be a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania unless all three of them enter the Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes says both Roman Reigns and The Rock are 'real chiefs'

Reigns recently became the Undisputed Tribal Chief following his victory over Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat. The Rock was the one who handed him The Ula Fala and acknowledged him as The Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Still, in an interview with Theonemona, The American Nightmare opened up about the Tribal Chief debate and called both The OTC and The Final Boss 'real chiefs.'

"Okay, well, from a reality standpoint, him [Reigns] and The Rock are both chiefs, real chiefs," Cody Rhodes said. [h/t 411 Mania]

Both megastars have emerged as contenders for Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns has made it clear that he wants a rematch to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, The Rock is expected to challenge Rhodes for the championship. However, it is unclear when this will happen since WWE Creative has yet to reveal the plan for The Rock at WrestleMania 41 and whether he will work the event.

