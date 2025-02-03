4 signs CM Punk will still main event WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Royal Rumble to reach the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. Triple H and his men heavily depended on the veteran in the build-up to the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

His failure could mean that he will have to sit out another WrestleMania main event following his WWE return. The main event has been on The Best in the World’s bucket list, and it seems like the company is heavily focused on it.

There have been a few hints that he will get the spot he is looking for. As one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, fans could support his cause.

Check out the four signs CM Punk will headline WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. CM Punk has a story to finish in WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with only one thing in mind - to win the WWE Title. Vince McMahon, followed by Triple H, gave him just that at WrestleMania 40.

With Rhodes’ story finished, the new story seems to be CM Punk’s desire to main event the PLE. Fans have heard countless times how he hasn’t main-evented on The Grandest Stage of Them All in recent months.

The repetition of Punk’s failure to do so may be part of a storyline where he also tries to do everything in his power to reach the main event of WrestleMania 41. It could be a sign of things to come.

#3. Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor

Paul Heyman brought CM Punk back to pair with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024. The pairing proved to be highly successful at the premium live event.

The Best in the World has continued to remind Paul Heyman that he still owes him a return favor. With Heyman’s reach in the WWE management, CM Punk would know that he could ask him to do a lot more than many expect.

One of the favors that he could demand is a WrestleMania main event match. The match could come against anyone and could be a non-title match. However, it could get The Best in the World to the spot he has been searching for.

#2. Cody Rhodes' popularity is running out after three consecutive WrestleMania main events

Cody Rhodes has been in the creative team’s good books since his WWE return. He has main-evented WrestleMania thrice since his return to the company.

He faced Roman Reigns in the main event of 'Mania 39, before main eventing both nights of the 2024 edition of the Showcase of the Immortals. It means that he could give someone else a chance to wrestle in that spot.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble and will likely face Gunther in the main event of ‘Mania. With Cody Rhodes slowly losing popularity, fans could see him fall back and not main event the show again.

That could give the uber-popular CM Punk to take that spot. He could either win at Elimination Chamber to challenge The American Nightmare or compete in a non-title match in that spot, as he is arguably the most popular babyface of the company.

#1. A rivalry with Roman Reigns could only mean one thing

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names WWE has ever produced. If he appears at The Show of Shows, his star power could see him once again main event.

The OTC seems to have gotten into a new rivalry at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was eliminated along with Seth Rollins by CM Punk, who could battle Reigns at The Show of Shows.

The Triple Threat Match between the company’s top three men would be a fitting main event for WrestleMania 41. The angle at the Rumble could be a sign that the three men will feud on the Road to WrestleMania, where they will get the top spot in the PLE.

