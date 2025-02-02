3 Reasons why CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from WWE Royal Rumble match

In the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match, CM Punk shocked Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins by eliminating both stars. However, The Best in the World was soon eliminated himself, which didn’t suit him well, and the match ended with Jey Uso’s victory. Meanwhile, Punk’s elimination of both Reigns and Rollins came as a surprise to many fans.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why CM Punk eliminated the Tribal Chief and The Visionary from the traditional Rumble match.

#3. To trigger Seth Rollins' heel turn

One of the reasons CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins together could be to trigger The Visionary’s heel turn. Soon after all three stars were eliminated, we saw Rollins completely lose control and attack both the Tribal Chief and Punk.

He even stomped Reigns on the steel steps. So, a potential reason behind this elimination could be to finally set up Rollins' heel turn. We are already well aware of the heat between Punk and Rollins. So, The Visionary might not have been able to digest the fact that he was eliminated by his biggest rival while he was in the process of eliminating his former Shield brother.

#2. To plant seeds for a mega Triple Threat WrestleMania showdown between CM Punk, Roman & Rollins

Another rationale behind CM Punk eliminating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, only to be eliminated soon after, could be to plant the seeds for a mega WrestleMania showdown. With this development, it appears that WWE is setting up a storyline for Roman vs. Seth vs. Punk at this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

These seeds couldn’t have been planted if the Second City Saint hadn’t eliminated both Rollins and Reigns together from the traditional Rumble match. Additionally, the post-elimination brawl is a strong indication of their upcoming Triple Threat match, with WrestleMania being the ideal location for this potential showdown.

#1. To pull off a real shocker in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

CM Punk eliminating both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match was absolutely one of the biggest shockers of the night. Fans believed that the Tribal Chief was one of the top favorites to emerge as the victor.

However, The Best in the World eliminating both him and The Visionary together delivered a shocking moment that no one expected. It’s possible that WWE pulled off this angle to add a genuine element of surprise to the traditional Men's Rumble match, making Punk’s double elimination of Roman and Seth a standout moment.

