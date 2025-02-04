CM Punk makes heartbreaking confession about John Cena after WWE Royal Rumble 2025

CM Punk recently made an emotional comment in an interview about his former rival, John Cena. The 16-time world champion is set to retire at the end of 2025, and Punk wants to spend as much time hanging out with him as possible.

There was a time back in the day when Punk and Cena were arch-rivals. The duo competed in one of the greatest matches in WWE history at Money In The Bank 2011, where Punk won the WWE Championship and left with the belt.

In a new interview on Good Guy Bad Guy, CM Punk talked about John Cena's retirement tour and said he is trying to hang out with him as much as he can. Check out his comments below:

"He's John Cena. He can call his shot and he's busy doing other stuff. But he's spending more time here giving back on his way out and if that lines up with what he wants to do, I would feel fortunate if he picked me to do anything with me, promo, segment. I think there's history there, I think there's a story to tell there, and selfishly I just like being around John. I try to hang out with him as much as I could backstage at the Rumble, just because I know this is fleeting. I'm not going to get the time to spend with him. So I tried to spend as much time as I possibly could with him." [6:40 - 7:16]

CM Punk still has a lot left in the tank

While Cena is scheduled to retire later this year, Punk seemingly doesn't plan to retire anytime soon. He has done everything he can in the wrestling business except headline WrestleMania.

Now that CM Punk is going to compete in the Elimination Chamber match, there's still hope of him bagging a 'Mania main event. If he doesn't, there's always next year.

