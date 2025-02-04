WWE plans for Gunther to drop the World Heavyweight Championship to top RAW star, predicts veteran

Gunther has successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against multiple top WWE stars. However, a wrestling veteran predicted the company plans to have him drop the title to a top RAW competitor.

Last year, Jey Uso went head-to-head against The Ring General twice. However, he lost both matches. At Saturday Night's Main Event last month, the OG Bloodline member suffered a third defeat against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The 39-year-old recently won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. Although Uso has not decided which title he would go after at The Show of Shows, Vince Russo claimed the company had already planted the seeds for another clash between him and the Austrian star.

The former WWE head writer predicted the current plan is seemingly to have Uso challenge The Ring General and defeat him to capture the World Heavyweight Title at the Show of Shows:

"This what I see happening just looking at the way things are laying out. They've already gone down the road and Gunther has already stated that Jey Uso has faced him a couple of times and never beaten him. So, I think they've set that up for WrestleMania where he's gonna get that one last shot against Gunther and, of course, at WrestleMania defeat Gunther for the first time and become the champion," he said. [From 07:46 to 08:15]

Ex-WWE star also thinks Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania

During the Royal Rumble post-show, Jey Uso disclosed he would like another shot at Gunther. The two had a heated confrontation last night on RAW. However, the OG Bloodline member has yet to pick which champion he would go after. The 39-year-old disclosed on the red brand that he would go to SmackDown this Friday to confront Cody Rhodes.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan predicted that Uso would beat The Ring General if they squared off at The Show of Shows, which would not be the case if he challenged The American Nightmare:

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. [...] So, I could see him beating Gunther. If it's Gunther, yes, I could see him beating him," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso will finally capture his first-ever world title in his WWE career this year.

