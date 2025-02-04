Jey Uso won't main event WrestleMania 41 despite winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, says WWE veteran

Jey Uso has punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend in Indianapolis. However, veteran Jonathan Coachman predicted the 39-year-old would not main event the Show of Shows.

Last Saturday, Uso entered the Men's Royal Rumble at number 20. He lasted nearly 37 minutes before eliminating John Cena to win the match. The OG Bloodline will now choose whether he will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

While the Royal Rumble winner is supposed to main event WrestleMania, Coachman predicted on The Coach & Bro Show that Uso would not. Instead, he suggested the former Intercontinental Champion could kick off one of the two nights of The Showcase of The Immortals:

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said. [From 07:03 to 07:14]

Jey Uso allegedly made a massive botch on WWE RAW

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Jey Uso kicked off last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 39-year-old Yeeted with the crowd before cutting a promo. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci called out Uso for allegedly forgetting his lines during his emotional segment.

Meanwhile, Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the company, pointed out that the former Intercontinental Champion needs to enhance his promo skills enormously:

"He needs to pick up his promo game big time. He stopped for a long time. He just looked lost at one point. Look, I've been ringside a long time and I've seen a lot of guys cut a lot of promos. I'm seriously thinking he got lost and he forgot his promo and he had to set and reset to get ready to say what he had to say so the cue points come where Gunther comes in the ring. He needs to pick up his promo game big time here," he said.

It would be interesting to see which champion Jey Uso will choose to face at WrestleMania 41. The Royal Rumble winner had a heated confrontation with Gunther last night. He is also expected to have a face-off with Cody Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown.

